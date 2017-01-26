Manufacturing unaffected by power outage
The supply of electricity to the science park was cut after encountering a switch anomaly at a power substation station at 8:21 a.m. Two of Innolux's fabrication facilities at STSP had power cuts for more than three hours, but the company said that emergency backup power allowed all of its employees to evacuate the two plants safely. Innolux said the power disruption had only a slight impact on production, and it will step up efforts to make up the lost output without affecting shipments to clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec '16
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec '16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC