Manufacturing unaffected by power outage

The supply of electricity to the science park was cut after encountering a switch anomaly at a power substation station at 8:21 a.m. Two of Innolux's fabrication facilities at STSP had power cuts for more than three hours, but the company said that emergency backup power allowed all of its employees to evacuate the two plants safely. Innolux said the power disruption had only a slight impact on production, and it will step up efforts to make up the lost output without affecting shipments to clients.

