Majority of public backs pension refo...

Majority of public backs pension reforms by year-end: poll

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

A majority of the public in Taiwan supports completing reforms of the country's deficit-ridden pension programs by the end of this year, according to a survey released Thursday by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party . Overall, 70.4 percent of the respondents said they support the idea of completing the pension reforms this year, compared with 25.9 percent against, DPP spokesman Yang Chia-liang said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec '16 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec '16 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,173 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC