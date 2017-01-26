Majority of public backs pension reforms by year-end: poll

A majority of the public in Taiwan supports completing reforms of the country's deficit-ridden pension programs by the end of this year, according to a survey released Thursday by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party . Overall, 70.4 percent of the respondents said they support the idea of completing the pension reforms this year, compared with 25.9 percent against, DPP spokesman Yang Chia-liang said.

