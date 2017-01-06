Lunar New Year fair expects record nu...

Lunar New Year fair expects record number of international vendors

19 min ago Read more: The China Post

By Kuan-lin Liu -- The Taiwan External Trade Development Council gave VIP guests and reporters a sneak peek of the foods and other products that will be featured at the upcoming 2017 Taiwan New Year Market Fair on Thursday. At the preview, TAITRA President and CEO Peter W.J. Huang announced that this year's fair would feature 388 businesses and 600 booths.

Chicago, IL

