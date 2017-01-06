Lunar New Year fair expects record number of international vendors
By Kuan-lin Liu -- The Taiwan External Trade Development Council gave VIP guests and reporters a sneak peek of the foods and other products that will be featured at the upcoming 2017 Taiwan New Year Market Fair on Thursday. At the preview, TAITRA President and CEO Peter W.J. Huang announced that this year's fair would feature 388 businesses and 600 booths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|12 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T...
|Dec 16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|20
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC