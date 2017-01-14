Let the race begin

Steve Chan might announce his candidacy for the Kuomintang's top position on today - just six days after resigning as vice chairman. Chan's resignation was widely reported to have been the result of him not seeing eye to eye with incumbent Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu - one of four contenders who have already thrown their hats in the ring.

