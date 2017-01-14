Let the race begin
Steve Chan might announce his candidacy for the Kuomintang's top position on today - just six days after resigning as vice chairman. Chan's resignation was widely reported to have been the result of him not seeing eye to eye with incumbent Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu - one of four contenders who have already thrown their hats in the ring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Thu
|TW_sugar_daddio
|18
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 7
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC