Leadership showdown - Three emerge in a divisive race for the helm of an embattled party

Tensions rose Sunday ahead of a press conference this morning that will likely see the race for the Kuomintang leadership expand to three candidates. Meanwhile, one of the contenders, former Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin, announced that he would not seek the opposition party's presidential candidacy while serving as chairman.

