Last African Allies Stick By Taiwan D...

Last African Allies Stick By Taiwan Despite Beijing's Billions

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: China Digital Times

Since the landslide election of pro-independence candidate Tsai Ing-wen as president of Taiwan last January , Beijing has been ramping up pressure on the de facto independent island nation, making bids to diplomatically isolate Taiwan and warning that blame for cross-strait conflict would be Tsai's for her refusal to endorse the One-China policy. Beijing has also been using its economic strength to woo some of Taiwan's last remaining allies in Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Digital Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec '16 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec '16 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,830 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC