Labor insurance premium rate to be raised incrementally: vice president
A draft proposal to reform Taiwan's pension system seeks to incrementally raise the labor insurance premium rate from 9.5 percent to 18 percent over a 10-year period, rather than doing so in one step, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said on Friday. Chen was speaking at a press conference, held in response to misleading media reports about the draft proposal, which was released on Thursday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Wed
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
