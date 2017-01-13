Ko shares thoughts on possible electi...

Ko shares thoughts on possible election challengers

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je offered a few tentative comments regarding his possible opponents in next year's mayoral race during a radio interview on Thursday. Ko said he considered sitting Tainan Mayor William Lai a "reserved and serious" person who should consider running in 2020 instead.

