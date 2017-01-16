Jovovich and Anderson bring "Resident...

Jovovich and Anderson bring "Resident Evil" to Taiwan

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Reuters

Hollywood director Paul W.S. Anderson and movie actress Milla Jovovich walked the red carpet in Taipei, Taiwan, ahead of the first screening of ''Resident Evil: The Final Chapter''. Rough Cut - no reporter narration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 7 TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,755 • Total comments across all topics: 278,008,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC