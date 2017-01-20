Jazz fusion group to get their groove on

A U.S. jazz fusion group will perform around the country next month as part of the American Music Abroad program, the American Institute in Taiwan announced Thursday. The Jonathan Scales Fourchestra is scheduled to bring its steelpan jazz music to Taipei, New Taipei, Yilan, Hualien and Taitung between Feb. 9 and 15, the AIT said in a statement.

