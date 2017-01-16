Japan top Lunar New Year travel desti...

Japan top Lunar New Year travel destination among Taiwanese: agency

Japan has emerged as the most popular choice for people in Taiwan who plan to travel during the Lunar New Year holiday later this month, a travel agency in Taipei said Monday. The agency, ezTravel, said interest in travel to Japan destinations has grown since the Japanese yen began depreciating against the Taiwan dollar in the fourth quarter last year.

