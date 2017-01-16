Japan top Lunar New Year travel destination among Taiwanese: agency
Japan has emerged as the most popular choice for people in Taiwan who plan to travel during the Lunar New Year holiday later this month, a travel agency in Taipei said Monday. The agency, ezTravel, said interest in travel to Japan destinations has grown since the Japanese yen began depreciating against the Taiwan dollar in the fourth quarter last year.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Sun
|Candiez5096
|20
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 7
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
