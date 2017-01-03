Japan representative to Taiwan says bilateral ties at their 'best'

Ties between Japan and Taiwan are at their best, Japan's representative on the island said on Tuesday, at the unveiling of a new name for Japan's representative office that has riled China. Japanese Representative to Taiwan Mikio Numata attends a name-changing ceremony of the Japan's de facto embassy from "The Interchange Association, Japan" to "Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association", in Taipei , Taiwan January 3, 2017.

