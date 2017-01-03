Japan representative to Taiwan says b...

Japan representative to Taiwan says bilateral ties at their 'best'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Ties between Japan and Taiwan are at their best, Japan's representative on the island said on Tuesday, at the unveiling of a new name for Japan's representative office that has riled China. Japanese Representative to Taiwan Mikio Numata attends a name-changing ceremony of the Japan's de facto embassy from "The Interchange Association, Japan" to "Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association", in Taipei , Taiwan January 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... 15 hr TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T... Dec 16 TW_sugar_daddio 20
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,075 • Total comments across all topics: 277,584,936

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC