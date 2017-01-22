It just keeps getting chillier: Cold ...

It just keeps getting chillier: Cold air mass pushes temps to new low

Taiwan on Saturday saw the coldest weather so far this winter as the island came under the influence of a strong cold air mass, with 16 weather stations recording temperatures at new lows since the season started, the Central Weather Bureau said in a statement. The cold weather was felt islandwide, with Tamsui in Northern Taiwan seeing the country's lowest mercury at 10.4 degrees Celsius, forecasters said.

