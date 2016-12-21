Is a Taiwanese President Tsai and Trump meeting too risky?

Incoming US President Donald Trump has left open the possibility of meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen after he takes office, but analysts from across the straits believe Tsai is unlikely to take the risk. At a New Year's Eve celebration at his Mar-a-lago estate on Saturday, Trump said: "It would be a little bit inappropriate, from a protocol standpoint, but we'll see," when pressed on whether he would meet Tsai in the future.

