IHG opens first Hotel Indigo in Taiwan.
IHG announced the opening of Hotel Indigo Kaohsiung Central Park, bringing the premium boutique hotel brand's unique appeal to Taiwan for the first time, expanding portfolio by signings two new projects in Taipei and Alishan. As the sixth property of the Hotel Indigo brand in Greater China, Hotel Indigo Kaohsiung Central Park is also the first international branded hotel in the southern city of Kaohsiung.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|17 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T...
|Dec 16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|20
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC