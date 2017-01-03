IHG opens first Hotel Indigo in Taiwan.

IHG announced the opening of Hotel Indigo Kaohsiung Central Park, bringing the premium boutique hotel brand's unique appeal to Taiwan for the first time, expanding portfolio by signings two new projects in Taipei and Alishan. As the sixth property of the Hotel Indigo brand in Greater China, Hotel Indigo Kaohsiung Central Park is also the first international branded hotel in the southern city of Kaohsiung.

