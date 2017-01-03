Hong Kong, Taiwan lawmakers deny collusion during two-day conference
Desire for democracy and social justice stressed at event after Beijing warns that any move to go it alone is 'destined to fail' Lawmakers from Hong Kong and Taiwan said their common ground was a desire for democracy and social justice, not "collusion for political independence" as Beijing had suggested. Hong Kong lawmakers Nathan Law Kwun-chung, Edward Yiu Chung-yim, Eddie Chu Hoi-dick and three legislators from Taiwan's New Power Party made the appeal at a conference in Taipei on Sunday.
Start the conversation
