Hong Kong, Taiwan lawmakers deny coll...

Hong Kong, Taiwan lawmakers deny collusion during two-day conference

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

Desire for democracy and social justice stressed at event after Beijing warns that any move to go it alone is 'destined to fail' Lawmakers from Hong Kong and Taiwan said their common ground was a desire for democracy and social justice, not "collusion for political independence" as Beijing had suggested. Hong Kong lawmakers Nathan Law Kwun-chung, Edward Yiu Chung-yim, Eddie Chu Hoi-dick and three legislators from Taiwan's New Power Party made the appeal at a conference in Taipei on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... 21 hr gwww 15
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Sat TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,139 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,180

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC