Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Chairman Terry Gou reportedly met with senior officials in China to assuage them over the firm's future in the country, after rumors of a manufacturing expansion to the U.S. a Gou told the high-level officials that the world's largest contract electronics maker would not make a decision on setting up production in the U.S. until a clearer picture of future government policy emerged from Washington, according to a Bloomberg report Tuesday.
