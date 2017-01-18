Hon Hai not to withdraw China investm...

Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments

2 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Chairman Terry Gou reportedly met with senior officials in China to assuage them over the firm's future in the country, after rumors of a manufacturing expansion to the U.S. a Gou told the high-level officials that the world's largest contract electronics maker would not make a decision on setting up production in the U.S. until a clearer picture of future government policy emerged from Washington, according to a Bloomberg report Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

