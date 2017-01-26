Holiday deals for travelers in centra...

Holiday deals for travelers in central Taiwan

The Transport Ministry announced that they would be working with bus companies in the Taichung area to encourage the use of public transport, offering savings of up to 15 percent on select routes starting today.

Chicago, IL

