HK activist Joshua Wong under police protection after failed assault in Taiwan: Reports

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was under police protection in Taiwan after a failed assault attempt by a pro-China protester on Saturday , local media reported. Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong attends a political forum hosted by Taiwan's grassroot New Power Party in Taipei on January 7, 2017.

