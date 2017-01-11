High Court gives woman life sentence in double murder case

The Taiwan High Court on Wednesday sentenced a woman who robbed and murdered a couple to life imprisonment after she had previously been given the death penalty in two previous rulings in the high-profile case. The 31-year-old defendant, Hsieh Yi-han , was originally sentenced to death by the Shilin District Court in Taipei in October 2013, and the verdict was upheld in September 2014 by the Taiwan High Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.