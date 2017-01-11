High Court gives woman life sentence in double murder case
The Taiwan High Court on Wednesday sentenced a woman who robbed and murdered a couple to life imprisonment after she had previously been given the death penalty in two previous rulings in the high-profile case. The 31-year-old defendant, Hsieh Yi-han , was originally sentenced to death by the Shilin District Court in Taipei in October 2013, and the verdict was upheld in September 2014 by the Taiwan High Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 8
|gwww
|15
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 7
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC