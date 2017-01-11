High Court gives woman life sentence ...

High Court gives woman life sentence in double murder case

Read more: The China Post

The Taiwan High Court on Wednesday sentenced a woman who robbed and murdered a couple to life imprisonment after she had previously been given the death penalty in two previous rulings in the high-profile case. The 31-year-old defendant, Hsieh Yi-han , was originally sentenced to death by the Shilin District Court in Taipei in October 2013, and the verdict was upheld in September 2014 by the Taiwan High Court.

Chicago, IL

