Hau Lung-bin announces run for KMT chairmanship

Kuomintang Vice Chairman and former Taipei City Mayor Hau Lung-bin announced Saturday that he will seek the opposition party chairmanship. Writing in a Facebook post that he could not continue to wait as the party continues to be pushed to the periphery of Taiwanese politics aside from its presence in the legislature, Hau said that the KMT needed to stand with the people besides attempting to retake political power in the 2020 presidential elections.

