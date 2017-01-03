Government studying feasibility of cl...

Government studying feasibility of closing Songshan Airport

Taiwan's transportation ministry has commissioned a feasibility study into whether Songshan Airport in Taipei should be closed and its flights moved the country's main international airport in Taoyuan. The study is focused on "technical" issues, such as whether Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport should be categorized as a dedicated international airport or one that accommodates both international and domestic flights, and also the impact of expanding its services, the ministry said.

