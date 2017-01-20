GOLFZON Donates Golf Practice Simulators to National Golf Team of Taiwan
GOLFZON donated two golf lesson simulators, 'GOLFZON Driving Ranges ', to the national golf team of Taiwan. After donating two GDR systems to the Chinese Taipei Golf Association on Jan 19, Kim Joo-Hyun, Executive Director for Overseas Business Division at GOLFZON , is taking a commemorative photo with Tien-ya Hsu, President of Chinese Taipei Golf Association, Melanie Huang, President of Sunrise Golf & Country Club, and Kuo Chiawei, President of Beckhan Co., Ltd. GOLFZON GDR, the official training equipment for Korean National Golf Team, provides the most accurate simulation data by using a high speed dual camera sensor system.
