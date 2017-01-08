Frontal system brings poor air quality
Most of western Taiwan faced poor air quality on Friday as a stagnant frontal system prevented pollutants from dispersing, an environmental protection official has said. The air quality index for areas in western Taiwan ranged between 100 and 200 on the 0-500 scale adopted by the Environmental Protection Administration for its air quality monitoring network.
