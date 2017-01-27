Freeways packed, rail staff on strike: it's Lunar New Year in Taiwan
The railway scrambled to keep trains on time Friday as hundreds of union members stayed home to protest working conditions, while the southbound lanes of freeways were packed from dawn as people rushed home on Lunar New Year's eve. The Taiwan Railways Administration initiated emergency measures in response to the strike, including deploying junior level managers to join low-level workers, Director-General Lu Jie-shen said.
