For affluent Chinese family, Spring Festival is chance to see the world

In the final instalment of our four-part series on how people across the spectrum of Chinese society celebrate the Lunar New Year, a family of three shares their travel plans over the festival Unlike the millions of Chinese people across the country who are spending their entire Lunar New Year holiday back in their hometowns, Cui Di and her family are spending most of it in southern Taiwan. Travelling to new places is one of the family's favourite activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.