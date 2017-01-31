For affluent Chinese family, Spring F...

For affluent Chinese family, Spring Festival is chance to see the world

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NEWS.com.au

In the final instalment of our four-part series on how people across the spectrum of Chinese society celebrate the Lunar New Year, a family of three shares their travel plans over the festival Unlike the millions of Chinese people across the country who are spending their entire Lunar New Year holiday back in their hometowns, Cui Di and her family are spending most of it in southern Taiwan. Travelling to new places is one of the family's favourite activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09) Mon Bright Pharts 435
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec '16 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec '16 Marcavage s Trick 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,505 • Total comments across all topics: 278,439,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC