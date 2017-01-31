For affluent Chinese family, Spring Festival is chance to see the world
In the final instalment of our four-part series on how people across the spectrum of Chinese society celebrate the Lunar New Year, a family of three shares their travel plans over the festival Unlike the millions of Chinese people across the country who are spending their entire Lunar New Year holiday back in their hometowns, Cui Di and her family are spending most of it in southern Taiwan. Travelling to new places is one of the family's favourite activities.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snake in toilet bowl bites man's penis (May '09)
|Mon
|Bright Pharts
|435
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec '16
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec '16
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
