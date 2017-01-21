Flight rights of TransAsia re-assigned: CAA
The Civil Aeronautics Administration said Saturday that the flight rights of TransAsia Airways, which disbanded last November due to financial woes, have been re-assigned to other Taiwanese airlines. China Airlines , EVA Airways , Mandarin Airlines, UNI Air, Far Eastern Air Transport and Tiger Taiwan will operate on the routes left by TransAsia starting Feb. 16, the CAA said, adding that carriers that obtain the more lucrative cross-Taiwan Strait routes will also have to shoulder less profitable routes simultaneously.
Read more at The China Post.
