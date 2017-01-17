Fitch Launches Ratings Navigator for Non-Bank Financial Institutions
"Ratings Navigator is a transparent look at our analytical approach for NBFIs that presents the relative importance of each rating factor in determining the final NBFI ratings and the potential rating sensitivities," said Nathan Flanders, Head of North American Non-Bank Financial Institutions, Fitch Ratings. A key part of Fitch's own internal rating process, Ratings Navigator is fully aligned with Fitch's published criteria and articulates the qualitative and quantitative factors which combine to form the overall Issuer Default Rating.
