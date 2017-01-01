First public hearing on pension refor...

First public hearing on pension reform hits snag

The first public hearing on national pension reform hit a snag Saturday afternoon in Taipei, with various industrial labor unions protesting outside the venue and attendees expressing strong opposition to a spate of reform policies proposed by the government. The pension reform office under the Cabinet is scheduled to host another three regional pension reform seminars in Central, Southern and Eastern Taiwan on Jan. 7, 8 and 14, respectively, before a national public hearing on Jan. 21 and 22. The hearings are aimed at publicizing reform proposals mapped out by the National Pension Reform Committee under the Presidential Office.

