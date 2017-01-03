Film review: Godspeed - " Michael Hui excels in dark Taiwanese film

Hong Kong comedy legend plays against type as a down-on-his-luck taxi driver taking a drug mule across Taiwan in a film by turns life-affirming and shockingly violent Michael Hui Koon-man has been waiting patiently for a project which offers him a leap beyond the pedestrian fare that Hong Kong cinema has been churning out. The comedy legend couldn't have hoped for a more extraordinary opportunity than the tailor-made leading role in this unclassifiable gem by Chung Mong-hong, the Taiwanese filmmaker who regularly infuses his pitch-black human dramas with vibrant cinematic style and improbably humorous touches of irony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.