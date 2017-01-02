Fight against 'nuke food' continues: KMT
Opposition Kuomintang Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu said on Sunday that the party strongly opposes the government's proposed lifting of a ban on imports of food products from radiation-affected areas of Japan and will work to check the power of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party government. Hung said the KMT's priority in the new year is food safety and opposition to the proposed lifting of the ban on food products from four radiation-affected Japanese prefectures - Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Sun
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Fri
|TW_sugar_daddio
|8
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T...
|Dec 16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|20
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC