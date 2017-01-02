Fight against 'nuke food' continues: KMT

Opposition Kuomintang Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu said on Sunday that the party strongly opposes the government's proposed lifting of a ban on imports of food products from radiation-affected areas of Japan and will work to check the power of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party government. Hung said the KMT's priority in the new year is food safety and opposition to the proposed lifting of the ban on food products from four radiation-affected Japanese prefectures - Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba.

