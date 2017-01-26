EU slaps China with new steel anti-du...

EU slaps China with new steel anti-dumping duties

Friday Jan 27

The EU slapped definitive anti-dumping duties on steel products from China and Taiwan on Friday, as it broadens its campaign to protect struggling steel manufacturers in Europe. Rolls of steel are stacked inside the China Steel Corporation factory, in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan August 26, 2016.

Chicago, IL

