Enhance cooperation to protect common interests: Xi Jinping to BRICS24 min ago

Beijing, Jan 2: BRICS countries should enhance solidarity, cooperation and safeguard common interests as they face growing uncertainties and instabilities in international situations, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who assumes the Presidency of the five-member bloc this year. Facing growing uncertainties and instability in international affairs, BRICS countries need to enhance solidarity and safeguard common interests, Xi said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia President Vladimir Putin, South African President Jacob Zuma and Brazilian President Michel Temer, official media reported.

