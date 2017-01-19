EasyCard gives free cards to Yilan st...

EasyCard gives free cards to Yilan students to encourage cross-platform usage

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Some 28,000 EasyCards will be handed out free of charge to Yilan County junior high and high school students to drive home the message that the cards are for more than just catching trains. EasyCard Corp. Chairman Kenneth Lin said Tuesday that under the NT$2.8 million program, students need only to register on the company's website after picking up one of the tailor-made cards Aside from receiving 50 percent discounts when commuting with public and tourism transportations in Yilan County, Taipei, New Taipei and Keelung, the students would also be able to use their EasyCards as library cards within the county, Lin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... 22 hr TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC