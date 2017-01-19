EasyCard gives free cards to Yilan students to encourage cross-platform usage

Some 28,000 EasyCards will be handed out free of charge to Yilan County junior high and high school students to drive home the message that the cards are for more than just catching trains. EasyCard Corp. Chairman Kenneth Lin said Tuesday that under the NT$2.8 million program, students need only to register on the company's website after picking up one of the tailor-made cards Aside from receiving 50 percent discounts when commuting with public and tourism transportations in Yilan County, Taipei, New Taipei and Keelung, the students would also be able to use their EasyCards as library cards within the county, Lin said.

