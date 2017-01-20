DPP goes on offensive over pension reform
Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party on Friday criticized opponents of the government's pension reform proposals as selfish and shameless. Legislator Tuan Yi-kang denounced opponents of the proposed pension reform as individual "the country has taken good care of, who are now behaving selfishly and shamelessly."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC