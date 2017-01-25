DPP councilor describes domestic violence allegations as 'physical entanglements'
Taipei City Councilor Tung Chung-yan admitted Wednesday that he had "physically tangled" with his wife Lee Hsiu-yuan, after she accused him of domestic violence in a magazine interview. Tung, a member of the Democratic Progressive Party , apologized to his wife and the public but said that "only he and his wife really knew what was true and untrue."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
