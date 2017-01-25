DPP councilor describes domestic viol...

DPP councilor describes domestic violence allegations as 'physical entanglements'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

Taipei City Councilor Tung Chung-yan admitted Wednesday that he had "physically tangled" with his wife Lee Hsiu-yuan, after she accused him of domestic violence in a magazine interview. Tung, a member of the Democratic Progressive Party , apologized to his wife and the public but said that "only he and his wife really knew what was true and untrue."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec '16 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec '16 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,736 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC