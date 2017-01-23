Donald Trump Could Be Starting a New ...

Donald Trump Could Be Starting a New Cold War With China. But He Has Little Chance of Winning

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Time

Soldiers attend a military parade in Beijing, China, on Sept. 3, 2015, to mark the 70th anniversary of the military victory against Japan The new U.S. administration has been testing Beijing with provocative stances on trade, Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Jan 14 TW_sugar_daddio 19
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Jan 5 TW_sugar_daddio 10
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Jan 1 TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec '16 TW_sugar_daddio 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,198,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC