Disney wins copyright infringement ca...

Disney wins copyright infringement case against Chinese companies

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: China Daily

Two Chinese companies must pay compensation to Disney Enterprises, Inc and Pixar for intellectual property right infringement and unfair competition, according to a recent Shanghai court verdict. Disney Enterprises, Inc and Pixar, holders of the copyrights of animated comedies "Cars" and "Cars 2" as well as the character images, sued G-Point in Beijing, and Bluemtv in Xiamen in eastern China's Fujian province, after they found the images, title and posters of animated movie "The Autobots" resembled those of "Cars" and "Cars 2." The court ruled an immediate stop to the infringement act and ordered compensation of over 1.35 million yuan .

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re... Sun TW_sugar_daddio 3
News Finding talent top headache for German firms in... Dec 30 TW_sugar_daddio 8
News Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ... Dec 27 Maggie Gallaghers... 4
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
News Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T... Dec 16 TW_sugar_daddio 20
News Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident Dec 8 TW_sugar_daddio 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,558,131

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC