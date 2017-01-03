Disney wins copyright infringement case against Chinese companies

Two Chinese companies must pay compensation to Disney Enterprises, Inc and Pixar for intellectual property right infringement and unfair competition, according to a recent Shanghai court verdict. Disney Enterprises, Inc and Pixar, holders of the copyrights of animated comedies "Cars" and "Cars 2" as well as the character images, sued G-Point in Beijing, and Bluemtv in Xiamen in eastern China's Fujian province, after they found the images, title and posters of animated movie "The Autobots" resembled those of "Cars" and "Cars 2." The court ruled an immediate stop to the infringement act and ordered compensation of over 1.35 million yuan .

