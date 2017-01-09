Defector explains reason for Taiwan's nuclear plan to sink

A former member of Taiwan's doomed nuclear weapons development project, Chang Hsien-yi , disclosed Monday that his fear of ambitious politicians using such weapons was the reason behind his decision to flee to the United States 29 years ago. Back in 1988 when he decided to leave, it was because he was worried that "ambitious politicians might use nuclear weapons," Chang said in a video conference held to mark the release in Taipei of a new documentary book.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.