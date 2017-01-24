Court ruling sees KMT given access to frozen assets
The Kuomintang may have gained an at least temporary reprieve in its battle to regain control of assets frozen by the government. The Taipei High Administrative Court ruled Monday that the party should have access to the funds - totaling more than NT$740 million - until a lawsuit between itself and the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee was settled.
