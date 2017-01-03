CoQ10 supplementation shows benefits ...

CoQ10 supplementation shows benefits for liver cancer patients post-surgery

A 300 mg daily coenzyme Q10 supplement significantly increased the antioxidant capacity and reduced the oxidative stress and inflammation levels post-surgery for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma - the most common cause of liver cancer. Coenzyme Q10 is a naturally-occurring nutrient in the body and is also found in foods such as meat, cold water fish and vegetable oils.

