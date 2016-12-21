.com | ANC vs DA spat over mayor's Taiwan visit heats up

The African National Congress is "conveniently ignoring" that South Africa has a liaison office in Taipei for potential business relationships, the Democratic Alliance said on Monday, in defence of its Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, who has been accused of breaking foreign policy protocol over his visit to Taiwan during the festive season. Msimanga came under fire when it emerged that he had visited Taiwan to look for investment for the metro, in apparent violation of South Africa's policy of only recognising one China.

