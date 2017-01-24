Chinese Billions Fail to Sway Taiwan'...

Chinese Billions Fail to Sway Taiwan's Last Two Allies in Africa

Taiwan's last two African allies have no plans to switch allegiances and break ties with Taipei as Beijing tries to woo the self-ruled island's diplomatic partners. Burkina Faso won't cut relations with Taiwan despite people and companies with links to China offering funding in return for recognition of the One-China principle, according to Foreign Minister Alpha Barry.

Chicago, IL

