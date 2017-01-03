China-Vatican Talks Threaten Taiwan With Loss of Most Crucial Ally
Chinese women walk past a decoration displaying a Baby Jesus doll part of a Nativity scene, at the Nantang Catholic Church in Beijing. Last month the Chinese government's head of religious affairs told a meeting of the official Catholic Church in the vast Communist country that he hoped the Vatican would try to improve relations by adapting to his society.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Tue
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|Three Things to Know About Taiwan's President T...
|Dec 16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|20
|Rough Crafts x MV Agusta: Ballistic Trident
|Dec 8
|TW_sugar_daddio
|5
