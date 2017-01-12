China tests Trump with Taiwan breach

China tests Trump with Taiwan breach

Yesterday

Taiwan ordered warships and fighter jets into the strait separating the country from China , after China 's sole aircraft carrier steamed through a restricted area in an aggressive show of force by Beijing just days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in Washington. Taiwanese forces only surveilled the Russian-built carrier, dubbed the Liaoning, as it traversed a defensive no-fly zone established by Taipei and broke contact once the vessel had departed the area.

