China tests Trump with Taiwan breach

Taiwan ordered warships and fighter jets into the strait separating the country from China , after China 's sole aircraft carrier steamed through a restricted area in an aggressive show of force by Beijing just days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in Washington. Taiwanese forces only surveilled the Russian-built carrier, dubbed the Liaoning, as it traversed a defensive no-fly zone established by Taipei and broke contact once the vessel had departed the area.

