China presses U.S. to reject Taiwanese delegation to inauguration
China issued a warning after Taiwan announced a group of lawmakers are planning to attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump . Beijing's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday that China "urges the relevant party in the United States to not accept any Taiwanese delegation, and to not make any official contacts with Taiwan."
