China: Censors take 5,500 porn, violent apps offline - Xinhua
In this photo taken on Aug. 26, 2015, by the Central News Agency, two special edition swipe cards for Taiwan's mass transit are seen on display featuring the clothed image of 27-year-old, Japanese porn star Yui Hatano, in Taipei, Taiwan. Despite strong opposition, the 15,000 limited-edition cards sold out within hours overnight via a telephone hotline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|19
|Finding talent top headache for German firms in...
|Jan 5
|TW_sugar_daddio
|10
|Endothelial SCUBE2 Interacts With VEGFR2 and Re...
|Jan 1
|TW_sugar_daddio
|3
|Taiwan legislative committee approves same-sex ...
|Dec 27
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|4
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec '16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC