China: Censors take 5,500 porn, violent apps offline - Xinhua

In this photo taken on Aug. 26, 2015, by the Central News Agency, two special edition swipe cards for Taiwan's mass transit are seen on display featuring the clothed image of 27-year-old, Japanese porn star Yui Hatano, in Taipei, Taiwan. Despite strong opposition, the 15,000 limited-edition cards sold out within hours overnight via a telephone hotline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.