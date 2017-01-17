Chief of Taiwan's Foxconn says rise of protectionism unavoidable
The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016. The head of Foxconn, the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronic goods and a major Apple Inc supplier, said on Sunday that the rise of protectionism is unavoidable.
