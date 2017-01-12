Chairman of blood bank to announce re...

Chairman of blood bank to announce resignation

Yeh Ching-chuan, the chairman of Taiwan's main blood donation service, is expected to quit the post this afternoon over allegations that the organization's funding originated from the Kuomintang . The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation said blood donations had plummeted after "attacks from untruthful reports" claiming that its funds were tied to the KMT.




