CEO Annika Falkengren to leave SEB

Jan 16 Swedish bank SEB said on Monday its chief executive Annika Falkengren will leave the company by July to become managing partner in Swiss wealth and asset manager firm Lombard Odier Group. "The Board will now initiate the search process for a new President and CEO with the aim to secure a smooth succession," SEB chairman Marcus Wallenberg said in a statement.

